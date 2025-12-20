Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Kadam on Saturday commented on the resignation of NCP leader Manikrao Kokate, saying the present government acted promptly in seeking his resignation.

"This is the government of Devendra Fadnavis, not that of Uddhav Thackeray, where he did not ask for the resignation of his minister who went to jail. Our government immediately asked for his resignation. Shiv Sena UBT and Congress have no right to ask questions..." Kadam said.

On Thursday, Manikrao Kokate resigned from the post of Sports and Minority Development and Waqf Minister of Maharashtra following his conviction in the case.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party leader Manikrao Kokate in connection with a 1995 cheating case, directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

In the latest development, NCP leader Manikrao Kokate is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital after being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome and escalated hypertension, doctors said.

Providing details on Kokate's condition, Dr Jaleel Parkar said he was brought to the casualty ward two days ago.

"Two days ago, he came to the casualty ward at Lilavati Hospital... His blood pressure was quite high... We conducted all the tests, and then Dr Suresh Vijan came and examined him, and we concluded that it was Acute Coronary Syndrome and escalated hypertension... We also started administering the necessary medications...." Dr Parkar said.

Doctor Suresh Vijan said Kokate's condition stabilised after medication and an angiography was conducted on Friday.

"He had Acute Coronary Syndrome, and then he settled down with medication... We planned to do an angiography today, which we have done. That shows he has got four blocks for which I have recommended that he should have a bypass surgery. He does not appear to be very keen..." Dr Vijan said.

Referring to the presence of law enforcement personnel, Dr Vijan added,"They (the law enforcement) have come to see him, but we told them they can't take him with them...."

Kokate had earlier courted controversy after a video showing him playing online rummy during a legislative council session went viral, triggering widespread criticism. (ANI)

