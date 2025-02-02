New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson RP Singh has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding action against culprits in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as highlighted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report submitted by Justice SN Dhingra.

In his letter, Singh stated, "The report notes that the charges for the murder of 51 persons were not framed. The chargesheet was filed for the murder of 56 persons, but the trial court framed charges only for the murder of five persons."

He said that the "peculiar facts" of this case were not brought to the knowledge of the High Court in an FIR filed at Nand Nagari police station. Meanwhile, no Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed in an FIR involving 48 murders.

The report by Justice Dhingra also noted that no trial was held in the murder of Joginder Singh, husband of Surjeet Kaur. The incident of murder of six persons was never investigated nor has trial taken place, the letter read.

"In FIR No. 425/1984, Delhi Cantonment, two absconding accused, were declared proclaimed offenders and had not faced trial for the murder of two persons but no action was taken qua them. The appeal in the matter was filed in a perfunctory manner. The reasons for recommending the filing of an appeal by the committee were not brought to the notice of the court. The witnesses directed by the prosecution were not produced," it letter read.

Singh further informed about another FIR mentioned in the Dhingra report, where SHO Shurvir Singh Tyagi of Kalyanpuri took away the licensed guns of Sikhs and made gestures to the mob to attack.

"The SHO arrested Sikhs, but did not arrest anyone from the mob," Singh said.

The BJP national spokesperson said that these instances point towards the administration being complicit in not taking requisite actions and legal steps. (ANI)

