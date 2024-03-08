New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Friday alleged that in the past decade, the Aam Aadmi Party has misled people and attained the status of a national party.

The BJP chief claimed that the people of Delhi, Punjab, Goa, and Gujarat will 'reject' Kejriwal in such a way that even the national party status will be 'snatched away'.

He said it is astonishing that despite the AAP having full power in Delhi, they are unable to muster the courage to contest elections on all seven seats in Delhi but are dreaming of sitting in the Parliament.

"Undoubtedly, the people of Delhi have not only given a complete majority to the AAP twice but it is an insult to the people who gave that majority that the same Congress party they ousted for being corrupt is now sitting in an alliance with them," Sachdeva said.

The BJP chief said that the punchline declared by Kejriwal, "With Kejriwal in Parliament, Delhi will be prosperous," is 'humorous'.

"A party that cannot contest elections on all seats is now dreaming of making Delhi prosperous by reaching Parliament. It is not fooling the people of Delhi but itself. Delhiites have given power not once but twice, but Chief Minister Kejriwal did not use it to make Delhiites happy but to enhance his prosperity," he said.

Sachdeva further said that today's correct punchline for the Kejriwal government is "Delhi deteriorated due to Kejriwal's nine years of plunder and corruption."

"It is also surprising to think that while Kejriwal left the fate of Delhiites to their destiny during the COVID era, opened liquor shops instead of schools, colleges, and hospitals, and brought schemes to distribute free alcohol, today he is dreaming of making Delhi prosperous," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party launched its Lok Sabha campaign days ahead of the general elections in the country.

Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, unveiled the slogan for the Lok Sabha campaign as "Sansad Mei bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi aur khushhal."

The AAP will be contesting the general elections in alliance with Congress and both parties have closed their seat-sharing negotiations for Delhi Lok Sabha seats on a 4:3 formula.

AAP will contest from three seats in Delhi -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi and the grand old party will contest from the remaining three seats in Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi. (ANI)

