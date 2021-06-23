Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 (ANI): Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday staged a protest in Hyderabad against the high fees of private educational institutions in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protestors demanded that fees be cut down by 50 per cent and the state government ensure that government order number 46 be adhered to, which says that schools shall not increase any fees during the academic year 2020-21 and shall charge only tuition fee on a monthly basis.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Corporator of Himayat Nagar, Mahalakshmi, said that many students were being charged high tuition fees despite the economic devastation caused by the ongoing pandemic.

"Due to the high fees charged by corporate schools, people are suffering and struggling to pay fees. Many people, despite losing their source of income want to provide good education to their children. Private institutions are taking advantage of this and charging extra fees from parents," she said.

She further said that the Chandrasekhar Rao government's KG to PG' scheme -offering free education had not been implemented at all and said that by completely lifting COVID-19 restrictions on schools and colleges, the KCR government had joined hands with private institutions.

C Sandeep Yadav, District President of the BJYM suggested that institutions should allow parents to pay in instalments

"Fees charged by these private educational institutions should be cut off by 50 per cent keeping in view the ongoing pandemic. Instead of demanding the whole fees at once, they should allow parents to pay in instalments. The Government of Telangana must make sure that the Government Order (GO) number 46 is properly implemented and school management must make sure that Covid norms are being followed properly," he said. (ANI)

