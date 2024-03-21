Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body has demolished the alleged illegal portion of a five-storey residential structure belonging to a man who injured four persons over a parking dispute, an official said on Thursday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the demolition in the Sakinaka area on Wednesday after receiving multiple complaints against the building of accused Iqbal Khan, a civic official said.

The incident took place on March 14 over a parking row between Khan (50) and Siddesh Prakash Godpade (23), Rajesh Chettiyar (28), Tangaraj Chettiyar (58) and Laxmi Chettiyar (52). During a heated argument, Khan allegedly stabbed the four, said an official.

The Sakinaka police registered a case against Khan and two others, Asgar and Javed, the next day on the complaint of one of the victims. The trio was later arrested for attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

There have been many complaints against Khan, who runs a mobile repairing shop, as he frequently fought with his neighbours, the official added.

