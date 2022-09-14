Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 14 (ANI): A day after the Punjab government announced that BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state, the German carmaker said it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in the state.

Punjab government had said on Tuesday that efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get investments from Germany bore fruit and BMW "has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state". The Chief Minister had also remarked about the decision.

Bhagwant Mann is on a visit to Germany to boost investments in Punjab.

BMW Group said in a statement that with BMW, MINI and Motorrad, it has its "sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market".

"Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100 per cent subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon," the statement said.

It said BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country.

"BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," the statement said.

The Punjab Government had said on Tuesday that Chief Minister showcased the Punjab government's exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up a unit in the state.

"The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state," Punjab government had said in a tweet. (ANI)

