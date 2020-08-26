Mangaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) A boat with four fishermen on board overturned after hitting a rock near Maravanthe coast in Udupi district Wednesday morning, police said.

All the four fishermen in the boat swam to safety.

The boat owner, Srinivas Kharvi (50) was injured while trying to lift the boat from its position.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Kundapur.

The boat, Aadi Anjaneya had set out for fishing in the morning when it was caught in huge waves and rammed against the rock.

Two engines of the boat and the net were damaged in the mishap.

