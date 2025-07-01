New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A leisurely boat ride along the ancient walls of Delhi's Purana Qila is now a possibility, as boating trials began this week at the historic site's artificial lake. The new feature aims to offer tourists a refreshing experience amid centuries-old heritage.

After nearly nine years, the long-awaited plan has finally taken shape after the Archaeological Survey of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sabhyata Foundation which is overseeing the project. The trial run of the boating service will continue till August, an official said.

He said the boating services for public will formally be inaugurated on September 1.

CEO of Sabhyata Foundation Ajay Verma said, "Twenty boats -- 10 with four seats and 10 with three seats -- will be made available to visitors. The entry point for boating will be from Talaki Darwaza, and the water body, once a protective moat, now stretches about 640 metres."

The fare for a 20-minute ride is expected to be between Rs 125 and Rs 150 per person, he said.

Boating will be available from 8 am to 7 pm during the summer months (April to September) and till 6 pm in the winter season (October to March), the official added.

The official further said that security guards will be stationed throughout the day, and a cafeteria is also being planned nearby to serve refreshments and enhance the overall visitor experience.

The initiative blends recreation with history, offering a peaceful way to explore one of Delhi's oldest fort while encouraging more people to connect with the city's heritage, he added.

