Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday lauded the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam and said that he turned Bodo protest into Bodo agreement.

"Today, Assam is peaceful because of Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam. The Chief Minister Sonowal turned Bodo protest into Bodo agreement under which at least 4,000 assault rifles were surrendered," said the BJP chief while addressing a rally in Guwahati.

The BJP leader also hit out at Opposition parties in the state ahead of the third phase of the state assembly elections and said: "The Congress party has become mentally bankrupt."

"When I look at our rivals, I say they indulge in politics of opportunism and Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Polls are going on in Bengal, Kerala and Assam. In Kerala, Congress is contesting against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) but is contesting along with them in Bengal and Assam," Nadda said while addressing a rally at Boko in Assam's Kamrup district.He further called the Congress party 'political tourists', saying that they only came for 'photo sessions' during polls.

The second phase of Assembly polls was held in 39 constituencies across 13 districts of Assam on Thursday. A voter turnout of 74.76 per cent was recorded during the second phase.Polling for the third and last phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

