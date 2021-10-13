Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], October 13 (ANI): The family of Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, mourned their loss as the mortal remains of the late soldier reached his native place at Mana Talwandi village of Kapurthala district in Punjab on Wednesday.

Mourning the loss of her husband, Naib Subedar's wife Ravinder Singh said that the late soldier was about to come home for a 15-day leave.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Nanny Sedates Minor Boy, Flees With Cash and Gold Ornaments; Case Registered.

"I spoke with him just one day back. He had told me that he would be home two days later, he had taken a 15-day leave. He had shown great valour so he was given Sena Medal. He wanted our son to join the Army," she stated.

Jaswinder Singh's mother Gurpal Kaur also expressed her grief over the demise of her son and said that it will be difficult to run the family now that they have lost the only breadwinner in the family.

Also Read | BSEB Class 10 Dummy Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Ticket at biharboardonline.com.

"He was good and used to run the family, it has become difficult now. All those who lost their lives along with him were also like my sons. We don't have land or property. What will we do? When my grandson grows up, I'll send him to join Army," she stated.

Earlier on Monday, one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army had lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)