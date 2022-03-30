Palghar, Mar 30 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old tribal woman was found at a farm in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth’s Body Found in Septic Tank at Girlfriend’s House.

Some locals spotted the body of Prabhavati Bhoye on Tuesday at the farm in Sakhre village and alerted the police, an official from Vikramgad police station said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Signals From Peace Talks ‘Positive’.

Later, the postmortem revealed some strangulation marks on the body, he said.

A case on charges of murder was registered against an unidentified person, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)