Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks in Chandapura, located in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

No apparent injury marks were visible on the body, they said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the woman, whose age is estimated to be at least 18 or above and her identity is yet to be established. She may have been murdered elsewhere. It appears that after killing, the accused stuffed the body inside the suitcase with the intention of disposing it of in an isolated place.

According to the initial inquiry, it appears that the suitcase with the stuffed body was allegedly thrown from a moving train, he said.

The abandoned suitcase was spotted by a passerby who alerted the police.

"Since no apparent injuries were visible on the body, we suspect that she would have been either strangled or smothered. However, only after postmortem, we would be able to ascertain the exact cause of her death," he added.

CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, said, "We have begun our investigation and have registered a case of murder at Suryanagar police station. It appears that the suitcase was thrown most likely from a running train. The suitcase contained only the body-- no ID or personal belongings were found. We will continue investigating the case thoroughly."

