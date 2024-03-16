Rewari, March 16: Around 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera here on Saturday, said police. No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.

Many of the wounded were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram, said police. Haryana Blast: Panic Grips in Shanti Vihar of Sonipat After Short Circuit Triggers Explosion, One Arrested (Watch Video).

Rewari Blast

#WATCH | Haryana: Visuals from Sir Shadi Lal Trauma Center, Rewari where the patients injured in the boiler explosion at a factory in Dharuhera, have been admitted. Dr Surender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, says "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted… https://t.co/DR5Jgp86od pic.twitter.com/7WEWQkSblT — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

VIDEO | Several workers injured in a boiler blast at a Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/BNr5ekMkkC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2024

The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

