Rewari, March 16: Around 40 workers were rushed to hospitals with burn injuries following a blast in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera here on Saturday, said police. No casualty was reported yet, a senior officer said.

Many of the wounded were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari and some were referred to hospitals in Delhi and Gurugram, said police. Haryana Blast: Panic Grips in Shanti Vihar of Sonipat After Short Circuit Triggers Explosion, One Arrested (Watch Video).

Rewari Blast

The incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory, said police. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

