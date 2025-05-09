Nurpur (HP), May 9 (PTI) A "bomb-like" piece of iron was discovered in Kariyal village of Gangth Panchayat in Kangra district on Friday.

According to villagers, the around-8-inch piece of the metal made an around 10-inch crater in the middle of a paved road.

Also Read | Who Was Daniel Pearl? Why India's Operation Sindoor Is Being Seen As Justice for Slain WSJ Journalist.

Kariyal village is located 10 km from Nurpur and 12 km from Pathankot.

According to eyewitnesses, Pardhan Joginder Singh and former head Ramesh Chand, around 8 pm on Thursday, they heard sound of explosions from the Pathankot side.

Also Read | 'Time to Keep Their Morale High': Supreme Court Directs Centre Not to Relieve Army Officers in Plea Challenging Termination.

"A burning rocket-like object came from the sky and fell on the road with a loud sound. When we went to check the spot, we found a crater," one of them said.

Police took the piece into their possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)