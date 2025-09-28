A major security scare gripped the national capital on Sunday, September 28, after Delhi Airport, several schools, and other institutions received bomb threat emails. Authorities immediately launched precautionary measures, with evacuations and thorough searches conducted at the affected sites. Delhi Police confirmed the threats and said investigations are underway to trace the source of the emails. Security agencies have been put on high alert, and additional deployment has been made at sensitive locations. While no suspicious object has been found so far, officials stressed that all threats are being treated seriously to ensure public safety. Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat Calls In National Capital, Police and Bomb Squad Called In.

Delhi Bomb Threat

Bomb threat email has been sent to Delhi airport, schools and several other institutions. Investigation is being done: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

