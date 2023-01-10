Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Security forces on Tuesday carried out an intensive search of the passengers onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight following an alleged bomb scare.

The Goa-bound international flight was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat on Monday evening, and the crew received clearance for an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat, informed airport authorities.

Also Read | Prince Harry Accuses British Royal Family of 'Unconscious Bias' About Skin Colour, UK Royals Ignore His Diatribe.

Officials said that the security agencies cordoned off the airport for 9 hours. A total of 236 passengers and eight crew members were travelling in the flight.

They said all passengers were safely evacuated and guided to the lounge inside the terminal building.

Also Read | Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat After Bomb Threat.

Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Parghi told ANI, "Intensive checking was carried out by security agencies from 9:50pm (on Monday) till morning hours."

He said security agencies were also verifying the passengers' details. "Checking is done by doing normal scanning of all passengers. Non-stop work has been going on for nine hours. The passenger's luggage is being checked and details are being verified," he said. (ANI)

He said, "We received information about bomb threat in the Moscow-Goa flight, which was been diverted to Jamnagar. The flight had 236 passengers and 8 crew members. All passengers were escorted out safely and are in the airport lounge. Bomb detection and disposal work is underway,"the Jamnagar district collector said.

NSG commandos were deloyed in the area, said sources.

"The flight is still at Jamnagar airport and will eventually come to Goa after everything is deemed safe," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)