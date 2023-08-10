Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Bombay High Court has summoned six municipal commissioners of Mumbai to remain present in a contempt petition related to potholes on roads.

Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice will listen to the matter on August 11.

The court in its order directed the presence of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

Court also directed the Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation and Commissioner, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation to remain present in the court.

The court in its order requested the presence of the commissioners to explain why they should not be made liable for disobedience and non-compliance of the judgment dated February 24 and April 12, 2018, passed by this Court in PIL No.71 of 2013.

"Despite the aforesaid observations made by the Court, it appears that adequate measures have not been taken by the respective Corporations to ensure strict compliance of the order dated 24th February and 12th April 2018," the court noted.

The court issued directions after listening to the Public interest Litigation petition filed by advocate Ruju R. Thakker. (ANI)

