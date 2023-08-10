Mumbai, August 10: The Pune police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly molesting and flashing a minor girl in the city. Police officials said that the accused, who works as a security guard reportedly molested and flashed at the nine-year-old girl from a neighbouring society. The incident took place on Monday evening.

The victim is a Class 3 student. Cops also said that the man posted as a security guard at the neighbouring building is not known to the victim. Speaking to the Times of India, Sanjay Mogle, Inspector (crime) said, "The girl was playing in her society when the guard approached and took her to a room under the staircase of his building." The officer further said that the accused allegedly hugged her before flashing at her. Pune Shocker: Bike-Borne Men Chase, Harass Family Travelling in Car With Baby on Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road, Video Surfaces.

The shocking incident came to light when the minor girl narrated the incident to her mother after returning home. Following this, the mother approached Kondhwa police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the security guard. During questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and admitted to his involvement.

The accused was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences

(POCSO) Act. In a similar incident that took place in Delhi, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in Patparganj Industrial Area. After the incident came to light, the 42-year-old accused was arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday night. Pune Shocker: Man Punches Househelp Six Times For Asking Her Salary, Video of Violent Attack Goes Viral.

Police officials said that the victim is a class seven student, and the accused lives in Ghazipur village. The girl lives with her father and siblings while the accused, a driver by profession, is her neighbour. The incident came to light when a woman, who is also the minor's neighbour, saw the man allegedly molesting the girl and immediately raised an alarm.

