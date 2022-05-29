Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday rang up his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and enquired about a major accident involving a tourist bus in which seven pilgrims of a family in Bidar district were killed while they were heading to Ayodhya.

According to police, seven people, including three women, were killed and nine grievously injured when their bus collided head-on with a truck today.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Bommai condoled the demise of the pilgrims and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

"The district authorities are carrying out the rescue operation. The Chief Minister spoke to Yogi Adityanath over phone regarding the safety of tourists from Karnataka and providing quality treatment to them," the statement read.

It added that the efforts are on to bring the bodies of those killed in the accident.

