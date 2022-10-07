Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take a decision on increasing the Scheduled Tribes reservation rate by October 9, said BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Friday.

He added that Bommai was "unanimously" requested in this regard in the BJP core committee meeting held today.

Speaking at a press conference after the core committee meeting, Ravi said, "On the occasion of October 9 Valmiki Jayanti, the core committee demanded an increase in the reservation of the ST community."

"BJP has always been thinking about ST/SC community. It is in this background that a decision has been made to increase the ST reservations. The action will be taken based on the report of the Sadashiva Commission regarding the increase in SC reservation," he added.

Ravi said that Bommai has already appointed a committee for the reservation issue while affirming BJP's resolve for "social justice".

"CM Basavaraja Bommai will decide how much reservation will be increased. A committee has already been appointed for all reservation issues. BJP is committed to social justice," he said. (ANI)

