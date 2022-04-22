Bareilly (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A district court Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam who has been booked for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him.

District government advocate SK Pathak said Islam, the SP MLA from Bhojipura, had filed his anticipatory bail plea in the District Sessions Court, terming the FIR registered against him a political conspiracy.

"The court rejected the anticipatory bail plea," Pathak said.

Islam and some other SP party leaders were booked for allegedly threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making provocative statements against him during an event on April 1 to felicitate victorious SP MLAs.

The felicitation ceremony was organised by SP district Vice President Sanjeev Kumar Saxena.

The FIR was lodged at the Baradari police station of Bareilly under sections 504 (disturbing peace), 506 (threatening) and 153A (making provocative statements with intent to incite riots).

It was stated in the police complaint that Islam told his party supporters in the function that "if the voice comes out from his (Adityanath's) mouth, our (SP's) guns will not emit smoke but bullets".

The Bhojipura MLA, however, has questioned the veracity of the video clip based on which the police complaint was filed, saying the news channel had doctored his statement.

Days after the alleged statement, the Bareilly Development Authority had bulldozed a petrol pump of the MLA which was allegedly not constructed as per the approved map and cancelled its licence.

