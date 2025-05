New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) After teetering on the edge for nearly a week, border regions in the north experienced a less fraught day, with no shelling, no sightings of drones, and a comparatively lighter yoke of emergency measures.

Markets teemed with people in the border areas of Punjab on Monday, even though schools in some districts remained shut.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding Saturday to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Schools in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur districts, that lie on the border with Pakistan, remained shut on Monday. In Pathankot and Gurdaspur, colleges and universities also remained closed.

Punjab shares a 553-km frontier with Pakistan.

"India has taught a lesson to Pakistan and it has been successful in sending a strong message to the neighbouring nation. And now Pakistan, which is a rogue nation, will not dare to cast an evil eye on our country," a grocery shop owner in Pathankot said.

Pakistan especially targeted Pathankot with multiple drone attacks, but they were thwarted by the Indian security forces.

In Ferozepur, villagers who had moved to safer places were returning to their villages.

Daler Singh, a native of Jallo Ke village near the border, said that most residents of nearby areas had left hearth and home. "Now, most of them have returned but they remain cautious. Overall, life is normal and we are going back to our fields," he said.

A Ferozepur native said, "The situation is normal now. We hope the ceasefire holds and peace prevails."

Jammu and Kashmir, the worst hit border, was peaceful last night with no hostilities between the Indian and Pakistani militaries along the Line of Control and the International Border.

"The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International border," the Indian Army said in a brief statement Monday morning.

"No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," it said.

In Rajasthan, a complete blackout was observed in the border districts on Sunday night.

There were reports that some red lights, suspected to be of drones, were spotted in the sky in Barmer.

The district administration sent out an alert on X, "Incoming drone activity spotted. Please stay inside your houses and observe blackout: DM Barmer."

It, however, said no drone was shot down.

By Monday morning, an apparent sense of normalcy became palpable in the border districts with people gathering at tea stalls and shops and bantering.

Jalam Singh, a Jaisalmer local, said, "Things appear to be back to normal now. Last night was peaceful."

