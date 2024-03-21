Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) Project HIMANK has commenced snow clearance works to restore access to the Ladakh Region from the Manali side on Thursday.

According to Defence Wings, every winter, the strategically important National Highway-03, connecting Leh with Manali, witnesses extreme weather conditions leading to heavy snowfall and avalanches blocking the road, starting from November, till it is cleared by the Border Roads Organisation.

This poses significant challenges for the inhabitants and security forces in Ladakh, who rely on the highway for essential supplies, medical emergencies and connectivity to the rest of the country.

A team of highly skilled engineers of 111 RCC/753 BRTF along with the most advanced snow-clearing machinery and equipment have been employed for this massive task of snow clearance.

The extreme cold climatic conditions, gusty winds and sub-zero temperatures in treacherous terrain at altitudes ranging beyond 17000 ft make the work more challenging, despite which the team of the Border Roads Organisation is working tirelessly to reopen the highway and timely restore the crucial link to Ladak, it added.

The efforts of BRO's Snow Clearance Team will not only alleviate the hardships faced by the residents of Ladakh but also enhance the operational capability of Military Forces in the region, demonstrating BRO's unwavering commitment towards nation-building. (ANI)

