Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday suggested a potential shift in the India-Pakistan border.

Speaking in Shimla, Kumar hinted at a possible change in the boundary, extending 100-150 kilometres into Pakistan. Regions like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan could potentially merge with India or seek independence.

Addressing the media in Shimla after concluding a four-day visit to Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti, Kumar said, "One thing should be waited for. It is possible that the border of India-Pakistan changes and goes 100-150 Km deep into Pakistan, shifting from the Rann of Kutchh and Ladakh. There might be Pakistan on one side and PoK, including Sindh, Balochistan, Pakhtunistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, on the other side. They will all fight against Pakistan for independence and a merger with India..."

According to Kumar, these regions may merge with India or seek independence. PoK reportedly wants to join India, Balochistan seeks complete independence, and Sindh considers both options.

"If tomorrow Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gilgit, Balochistan, Sindh and others rise against Islamabad, the borders will shift. The war will not remain on the current border; it will move inside Pakistan," he said.

Kumar claimed this vision aligns with the desires of the Indian government, public, and army, potentially leading to a significant geopolitical shift.

Kumar suggested that Pakistan, China, and the US fear India's potential to bring about such changes, which could reshape the regional landscape.

"Pakistan, China, and America fear that India might bring about such conditions one day... I have given you multiple hints at once. This is the desire of the government, the public, the Indian army and this area as well. The Punjabi Pakistan that will be left also rejects today's ruling system. PoK wants a merger with India, Balochistan wants complete independence, Pakhtunistan is not clear,... and Sindh is for independence as well as a merger with India...," he said.

Kumar accused China of executing a long-term strategy to wipe out Buddhist and Himalayan ethnic identities.

"After occupying Tibet and Kailash Mansarovar, China is now targeting the Buddhist population in the Himalayan region. It has already begun crossbreeding campaigns in Tibet and might expand them into Indian Himalayan regions," he said.

He warned that India has already demonstrated its resolve by targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and responding to Chinese provocations.

"India has destroyed terror training centres, airbases, and launchpads operated by Pakistan with Chinese support. This shows that India won't spare anyone who promotes terrorism. Message has been clearly given through Operation Sindoor," Kumar said.

"China never imagined India would retaliate with such precision. But we did, and they are rattled," he added.

He also raised concerns about minor incursions and symbolic acts by Chinese forces in the border areas of Himachal Pradesh.

"They sometimes enter with two or four people and write 'China Zindabad' on rocks to create claims. These actions are part of a larger design to assert presence," he said.

On the issue of religious conversions, Kumar emphasised that conversion changes identity, causes social disruption, and must not be treated lightly.

"When someone converts to Islam or Christianity, their name, culture, and identity are altered. This leads to a break in the community fabric. Conversion can never be a universal law. It is degeneration of humanity, not progress," Kumar added.

"Everyone should feel proud of their own religion. No one should impose one's prayer practices or devalue another's tradition," he said.

Citing the Pahalgam attack, he condemned attempts to associate any religion with terrorism, but at the same time raised questions about those doing such an action.

"Terror has no religion. A terrorist is a devil, not a follower of any faith. Those who justify terrorism or perform funeral rites for terrorists must introspect," he said.

On the caste-based census, he said the NDA supports it not for political benefit, but to uplift the backwards sections of society.

"Opposition parties demand a caste census to divide society and win votes. NDA supports it in bringing equal development beyond caste lines," he said.

He also blamed historical Congress policies, especially under Jawaharlal Nehru, for India's territorial losses.

"Tibet, Kailash Mansarovar, and 36,000 sq km of Aksai Chin were lost because Nehru surrendered to China. He took the Kashmir issue to the UN and allowed PoK to exist," he added.

Regarding Bangladesh and Rohingya migrants, he said that those who claim for Islamic Brotherhood have never dared to give asylum to people of Bangladesh.

"India has sheltered two crore Bangladeshis and lakhs of Rohingyas. Not a single Islamic country took them in. If the Muslim Brotherhood is real, why don't Turkey, Iran, or Afghanistan accept them?" he asked.

"Operation Sindoor and the targeting of terror bases showed that India is not weak. From Ladakh to Rann of Kutch, the dynamics of the border may change. The message is clear. India will not tolerate terrorism, be it from Pakistan or supported by China," he added further.

Kumar also visited the tribal belts of Himachal Pradesh for four days to engage in dialogue on issues of national security, communal harmony, and border integrity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)