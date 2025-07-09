Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 9 (ANI): A twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Wednesday near Churu district of Rajasthan, resulting in the death of two pilots onboard.

The Indian Air Force posted on its official handle on X about the casualties in the accident.

Also Read | Vadodara Bridge Collapse: 9 Dead, Several Injured As Gambhira-Mujpur Bridge Collapses in Gujarat; Survivors and Eyewitnesses Recall Terrifying Moments.

IAF further said that no damage has been caused to any civil property, and a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1942888015635861696

Also Read | Bihar Becomes West Bengal in NITI Aayog Map; CM Mamata Banerjee Demands Apology, Immediate Correction.

"An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the incident.

"Received the tragic news of an Indian Air Force aircraft crashing in the Ratangarh area of Churu district. Immediately after the incident, the administration is on alert mode, and instructions have been given to officials for relief and rescue operations. May God grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give the grieving families the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he posted on X.

The aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air base with two pilots onboard.

A similar incident took place three months earlier, in April, where a two-seater Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a night mission shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

According to the Indian Air Force, the pilots had encountered a technical malfunction mid-flight and ejected to avoid damage to the airfield and nearby populated areas.

One of the IAF pilots, Siddharth Yadav, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during the ejection, while the second pilot was injured in the incident.

Earlier, on March 7, a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)