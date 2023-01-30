Ghaziabad, Jan 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy who studied and lived in a madarsa in Loni was raped by his teacher, police here said on Monday.

Mamoon, the accused, is a native of Baghpat district, and had brought the boy to the madarsa five months ago to teach him Quran, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said.

The boy in the complaint alleged that the teacher sodomised him.

He escaped Monday morning by managing to get a mobile phone from a stranger outside the madarsa and calling his father.

His father reached Loni in the evening and lodged a complaint against Mamoon, following which he was booked under section 377 of the IPC and sections of POCSO Act.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, the ACP said.

Two police teams have been deployed to nab the teacher who remains at large, he added.

