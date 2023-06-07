New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was injured when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged object after his shoulder touched with another minor in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim told the police that while he was crossing Ramlila Park at Loha Market around 12 pm, his shoulder touched with a boy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sandhya Swami said.

The accused (15) slapped him and a scuffle broke out between the two. The accused then called his two friends and they all beat up the victim. While he was trying to escape, one of them attacked him with a sharp-edged object, police said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) and investigation was taken up, they said.

The accused person is being apprehended, police said.

