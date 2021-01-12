Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), Jan 12 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy sustained injuries in firing by Pakistan as it violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The incident took place in Shahpur, Mendhar area of Poonch in the evening on January 11.

The boy was later brought to the district hospital for treatment. He was also given financial assistance of Rupees 5000 by Red Cross in the district.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district by shelling mortars. On Saturday also Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LOC in the Nowshera sector. (ANI)

