Kochi, Jan 23 (PTI): A minor boy was thrashed by a group of teenagers here for having informed their parents about their alleged drug abuse, police said on Saturday.

A video captured by an accused showing the victim being punched, beaten and made to sit on chips of metal emerged in the social media, prompting the police to action. Launching an investigation, the police said the incident was reported from a colony at Kalamassery.

The boy has been seriously injured due to the torture perpetrated three days ago and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The group has been identified, the police said. One of them aged above 18 has been arrested, they said.

The antecedents of six others -- all minors in the age group of 14 to 17 -- have been collected for submitting before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the police said. The arrested has been released on station bail, they said. Initial investigation revealed that the group had tortured the boy for allegedly informing their parents about their alleged drug abuse, they said. A detailed investigation is required to assert the exact reasons behind the assault, a police officer said. In the video which went viral, the boy is also seen being forced to sit on chips of metal despite his plea for mercy.

