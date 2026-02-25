What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): A grand Jallikattu competition is being held at Kajamalai in Tiruchirappalli city on Wednesday with 750 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participating in the traditional sport.

The event commenced at around 8 am and is progressing in a vibrant and energetic manner. A total of 750 bulls from Trichy and neighbouring districts have been registered for the competition. More than 500 bull tamers are actively participating, attempting to embrace and tame the bulls amid enthusiastic cheers from the gathered crowd.

Prizes are being distributed to the winning bull tamers as well as the owners of the bulls. Organisers announced that attractive rewards, including a car and an agricultural tractor, will be presented to the best-performing bull tamer and the owner of the best Jallikattu bull.

Police personnel have been deployed at the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and maintain public safety.

Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport deeply rooted in Tamil culture, is typically held during the Pongal harvest festival in Tamil Nadu. The sport involves bull tamers attempting to hold onto the hump of a bull for a certain distance or duration while the bull attempts to escape.

The sport holds immense cultural significance in Tamil Nadu and has been the subject of widespread support from the state's political leadership and public. (ANI)

