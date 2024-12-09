Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) The police on Monday cautioned aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) upcoming examination that fraudsters might spread misinformation or try to sell fake answers to them in various ways to compromise the integrity of the December 13 exam.

The combined (preliminary) competitive examination of the BPSC will be held for recruiting people in Group A and B posts. Approximately five lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam in 945 centres in the state.

“The public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets for the December 13 examination of the BPSC. It is apprehended that anti-social elements may try to break the integrity of the examination through rumours on social media platforms,” the Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police said in a statement.

People should immediately inform police about any such case, the statement said.

“We advise people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices. Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal action. Criminal proceedings will be initiated against them,” it said.

Meanwhile, BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said that the 70th preliminary examination will be held as per schedule on December 13.

He denied rumours being spread on social media platforms that the Commission may postpone the day of the examination because of protests against an alleged change in the rules of the exam.

"The 70th Preliminary Examination of the BPSC will be held on December 13 in the 'one shift, one paper' format. More than 4.83 lakh aspirants have applied for the exam and 3.75 lakh of them have downloaded admit cards for the exam,” Manubhai said in a video message.

The protesters on Friday demanded that the BPSC preliminary examination be conducted on December 13 in the ‘one shift, one paper' format, rather than using the ‘normalisation of marks' process.

Normalisation equalises scores from examinations held in multiple shifts using a statistical formula. BPSC already said that no changes will be made in the examination process and the old system of ‘one shift, one paper' format will be used.

Manubhai had earlier said that the BPSC never claimed that the exam would be conducted through the ‘normalisation process' and those who are instigating students and spreading misinformation, must be identified by the district administration.

