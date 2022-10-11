Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): The water level of streams of the Brahmaputra rose in Assam's Dibrugarh on Monday due to incessant heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Visuals from Dibrugarh earlier today showed parts of the city waterlogged.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over various states.

"Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall spell over Tamilnadu & Rayalaseema during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Telangana during next 24 hours," tweeted IMD.

Meanwhile, owing to the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department for Monday in parts of Uttar Pradesh, schools for all children up to class 12 remained shut.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state from October 9 to 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state on October 10," said the IMD.

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging, flood water entering houses and shops of people; and also into the wards of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU, vehicular movement was affected. Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant rainfall heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126.

However, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani on Sunday said that there would be no rain in the national capital and its surrounding areas from October 10 onwards.

"Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9).

The reported rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi Ridge and Palam had reported 60 and 64 mm respectively.

The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen. (ANI)

