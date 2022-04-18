Ranchi, Apr 18 (PTI) Jharkhand could expect a brief respite from the prolonged heatwave conditions with possibility of rainfall in some pockets of the state this week, weather officials said on Monday.

The maximum temperature, which is hovering above 40 degrees Celsius, is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after April 20.

"The rainfall activity in northeast parts of India is likely to impact weather of West Bengal and its adjoining areas in Jharkhand. Northeast and some pockets of central Jharkhand are likely to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and light rains from Tuesday," Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

Similar weather conditions are likely over eastern parts and few pockets of central Jharkhand on April 21. Southern and eastern parts of Jharkhand might experience light rain coupled with thundery development on April 22, he said.

Anand said, "We expect the change in weather will bring down the maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius from the current level. People might get some respite from the heatwave but hot weather conditions will continue."

The maximum temperature has shot up above 40 degrees Celsius across Jharkhand.

State capital Ranchi recorded the season's highest maximum at 40.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal temperature, on Monday. Godda recorded the state's highest 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Jamshedpur is simmering at 42 degree Celsius, Daltonganj at 43.9, Bokaro at 42.1, Chaibasa at 41.8, Deoghar at 43, Garhwa 41.8 and Giridih 41.8 degree Celsius.

A prolonged dry weather and extreme heat condition has aggravated the incidences of forest fire. Besides, it has also caused water shortage in many parts of Jharkhand. Not only human beings, but even wild animals are suffering from the water crisis.

More than 40 per cent waterholes at Jharkhand lone reserve for big cats Palamau Tiger Reserve have dried, officials said.

"We have started filling those dried waterholes with artificial water supply. The natural water sources are drying fast due to extreme heat," PTR deputy director (buffer zone) Mukesh Kumar told PTI.

