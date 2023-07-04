New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House on Tuesday issued notice to the complainant/father for August 1 in the POCSO case against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Delhi police filed a cancellation report in the matter.

Special POCSO judge Chhavi Kapoor issued the notice after considering submissions made by Special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava for Delhi Police. The court issued notice and sought the complainant's response for the next date.

Delhi police on June 15 filed a cancellation report in Patiala House Court in the case filed against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This case was filed in POCSO Act on a complaint by a minor wrestler.

The report contains more than 500 pages.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) told the media that a notice has been issued to the complainant on the cancellation report for the next date.

A charge sheet was also filed in Rouse Avenue Court in a sexual harrasment case in the matter.

Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava appeared at Rouse Avenue Court. The Delhi police informed the court that statements of all victims under section 164 CrPC have been recorded before a magistrate.

Delhi police on May 12 filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

SPP Atul Srivastava had submitted that a detailed reply has been filed on the application. An SIT has also been formed in the matter.

The Court had asked police to give a copy of the report to the Defence counsel.

SPP Srivastava submitted that the report should not be shared as this is a matter of Sexual harrasment and it may hamper the investigation and may also disclose the identity of the victims.

The report should not be shared with anyone due to the confidentiality and sensitivity of the matter.

The counsel for the victims had argued that the public prosecutor is merely trying to hamper the right of the victims and trying to put a veil on the investigation.

Earlier, the Court had sought a status report from the Delhi police on the investigation in the FIRs lodged by the wrestlers against Singh.

The plea moved by the woman wrestlers has sought monitoring of the investigation by the court, and direction for the statement of the victim before the court. It has also sought direction to produce a status report on the investigation of the matter.

The copies of 2 FIRs were also filed in the court in a sealed cover.

On the earlier date, Advocate SS Hooda, the counsel for the applicants submitted that the two FIRs were lodged by the Delhi police in the matter on April 28. (ANI)

