Shimla, July 6 (PTI) Briquetting plants would be set up in Himachal Pradesh to use pine needles as an alternative for biomass.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi is working with the State Government to set up such plants in Himachal, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The IIT Mandi's Centre for Innovative Technology for the Himalayan has come up with a machine that can produce briquettes and pellets from pine needles.

Briquetting is a way to make use of biomass residues that would otherwise go to waste. Briquette is a small block of combustible biomass material used for fuel and kindling to start a fire.

The innovation has come as a solution to use pine needles as an alternative for biomass as the pine needles are harmful to the ecology, diversity, and economy in the Himalayan region. Pine needle-based briquettes are environmentally friendly because they have less sulphur and other harmful elements, a government spokesperson said.

The State Government is also supporting the project as it includes sustainable factors. The machine will be used for briquetting of pine needles as well as other biomasses, the statement added.

When the pine trees shed pine needles, it ends up covering the lands within the forest. The mounds of needles also catch fire and become highly combustible and had led to several forest fires in the past. It causes damage to the flora and fauna.

Many sectors like thermal power, cement and steel are exploring fossil fuel substitutes to reduce emissions. Thus, the scope can be expanded to include fuel briquettes made from pine needles as potential substitutes, which has the advantage of much higher calorific value and this will also pave the way for strengthening the rural economy", said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A pilot project for Bio-energy production from pine needles and bamboo will also be initiated as the State is blessed with an enormous wealth of conifer forests and has a high potential for bamboo production, he added.

