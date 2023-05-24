New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Exports of broken rice will be allowed on the basis of permission given by the government for shipments to other countries for meeting their food security needs, according to a notification.

In general, the export of broken rice is banned.

Also Read | Indian Army Chopper Emergency Landing: Two Army Helicopters Make Emergency Landing at Khara Village in Bikaner Due to Inclement Weather.

“The export policy of broken rice is prohibited, however, export will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On September 9 last year, the government banned export of broken rice to check rising retail prices and boost domestic supply.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Today: Overcast Skies, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Brutal Heat; Temperatures To Drop Further Due to Intermittent Rain in Next Two to Three Days, Predicts IMD.

A 20 per cent export duty had also been imposed on non-basmati rice except for the par-boiled, to discourage exports.

India, the world's second-largest rice producer after China, commands a 40 per cent share in the global trade. The country exported 21.2 million tonnes of rice in 2021-22, of which 3.94 million tonnes were basmati rice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)