Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A brother-sister duo was killed after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Khatauli-Miranpur road here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Ramnagar village when Ilma (17) and her brother Sadat (18) were returning to their house in Tisang village after attending a wedding in Khatauli, Circle Officer Ravishankar said.

Efforts are underway to identify the driver of the erring vehicle who fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

