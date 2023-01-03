Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 3 (ANI): Highlighting his vision for a prosperous India, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is for the country adding that journey of a million kilometres begins with a single step.

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, KCR said, "Before independence, there were such political situations where lives, properties and even families were sacrificed. After independence, Constitution was formed. In the subsequent period, many changes took place in politics and public life. If we take into account what we have seen, experienced and studied in the long political life of fifty years, the country has not reached the stage it should have reached."

Drawing comparisons with countries like US and China, he said both countries are bigger than India. "Only 29 per cent of America and 16 per cent of China are cultivable lands. 50 per cent of land is available for cultivation in India. Half of it has excellent cropland. There is adequate sunlight. Crops are not growing as expected," KCR said.

Attributing to Central Water Commission, the Chief Minister said India gets around 1.4 lakh TMC of water every year. If farmers are encouraged regularly India will become the most developed country in the world. But, the country saw the farmers staging sit-ins for a year in the national capital, he said.

The installed power capacity of India he said is 4 lakh megawatts including solar power, hydropower, and thermal power. But the country never utilised more than 2 lakh megawatts, KCR said.

KCR further said, "The bad thing is we have to import palm oil and jaggery from other countries even after having resources, facilities and manpower, and yet we are not developing. This is the question before us. Let us save the country from such situations. BRS is not for fun, not for the state, BRS is for India. A journey of a million kilometres begins with a single step." (ANI)

