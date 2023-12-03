Hyderabad, December 3: After the latest trends show Congress being poised to form government in Telangana, ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao expressed his disappointment over his party performance and congratulated the grand old party.

"Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving the BRS party two consecutive terms of government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," KTR posted on X.

"This one ain't gonna age well. Missed the mark," KTR also replied in his own X post which stated "Hattrick Loading 3.0 Get ready to celebrate guys"

As per the latest trend from ECI, Congress is leading on 63 seats, while the BRS on 40, BJP on 9, AIMIM on 6 and CPI leading on 1. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Concedes Defeat, Says 'Will Bounce Back'.

Congress workers raise slogans of 'CM-CM' in favour of state party president Revanth Reddy, as he arrived at the party office in Hyderabad after it became clear that Congress is winning the state with a clear majority. As Revanth Reddy began his roadshow, a huge gathering assembled cheering him along, waving the party flag.

Earlier today, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other police officials also met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. Celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. Party cadres chanted "Bye bye KCR".

Congress workers poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party emerged as the single largest party. The Telangana election result is important for the Congress as a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana stamps the Congress' presence in the South.

A total of 3.17 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly. As the Congress crossed the majority mark in Telangana, party's Member of Parliament Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party is on road to victory as we corrected the mistakes committed in 2014 and 2018 elections. Assembly Election 2023 Results: Faced With Hindi Heartland Losses, Congress Dials INDIA Bloc Partners for Meeting on December 6.

Uttam Kumar Reddy told ANI "Congress will form the government. The biggest reason for our win will be that the people of Telangana love the Gandhi family. There is a special place in their hearts. We made a mistake in the 2014 and 2018 elections. This time we corrected ourselves and are on the road to victory."

Telangana went to the polls on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)