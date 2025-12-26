Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 26 (ANI): In a significant step towards revitalising Telangana's handloom heritage and promoting eco-conscious consumption, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday formally launched Singidi Collective, a sustainable fashion brand dedicated to the preservation of indigenous craftsmanship and natural dye traditions, as per a press release by Bharath Rashtra Samithi.

Speaking at the launch, the BRS leader lauded the initiative, stating, 'Telangana has always been a cradle of innovation in textiles, from Ikkat to Gollabama.' Singidi Collective represents the next evolution of this legacy, where our traditional wisdom of natural dyeing meets contemporary design.

It is heartening to see young entrepreneurs building brands that are not only economically viable but also ethically rooted. This is not just fashion; it is a statement on sustainability and the dignity of our weavers.

Named after the Telangana dialect for "rainbow", Singidi features a spectrum of natural hues made entirely from plants, roots, and flowers, eschewing toxic synthetic chemicals. The brand operates at the intersection of cultural preservation and environmental responsibility, ensuring that every garment tells a story of the soil it comes from.

Vishwa Saradhi, founder of Singidi Collective, remarked, 'We launched Singidi with a singular vision: to decolonise our fashion choices and return to methods that honour both the earth and the artisan.' Our collections are a result of deep research into lost dye recipes and indigenous weaves. We are grateful to KTR garu for his unwavering support of the handloom sector and for recognising our efforts to place Telangana's craftsmanship on the global map."

The collection features gender-fluid, contemporary silhouettes crafted from hand-spun, hand-woven textiles, targeting a generation that values transparency, provenance, and storytelling in their consumption choices.

Singidi Collective is a Hyderabad-based sustainable fashion house focused on organic cotton, natural dyes, and handloom textiles. With a core philosophy of "conscious living rooted in culture", the brand collaborates directly with artisan clusters to produce ethically made, environmentally positive apparel. (ANI)

