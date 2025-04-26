Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through a post on X, listing several locations in Telangana that he suggested Gandhi should visit during his state tour.

In his post, KTR urged Rahul Gandhi to visit sites such as Lagacharla village, Sunkishala, various demolition sites including Musi and HCU Kancha Gachibowli, the families of Gurukul students who allegedly died due to food poisoning, and the families of farmers who died by suicide. He also mentioned collapsed infrastructure projects, such as the SLBC Tunnel, and pointed to the unfulfilled promise of two lakh government jobs in Ashok Nagar.

Additionally, KTR wrote, "I hope you have a 'wonderful' time hearing about the wreck your party brought on to my state of Telangana!" He also took a jibe at the Congress, suggesting Rahul Gandhi seek advice from his Revenue Minister on how to deal with Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases.

"PS: In case you want to know how to wriggle out of ED cases, please check with your Revenue Minister," he posted.

Reacting strongly to KTR's remarks, Telangana Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar defended Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu said, "First of all, either KTR or his party, BRS, doesn't have any moral right to question anybody from the Congress party, and he doesn't have the basic moral right to question our leadership. Rahulji is a reflection of a progressive leader, and throughout the globe, he is viewed as a very strong progressive leader in terms of protecting human rights, the environment, and ecology. So these are all things which are set into motion in the Congress by Rahulji itself."

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar further added that the BRS does not have the right to question their leader or their party. "Rahul ji has set in motion significant progressive changes within the Congress. Our government's vision aligns with that of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership. We will continue to sail together on the path he has laid out," he told ANI. (ANI)

