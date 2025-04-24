Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a series of successful joint operations on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered arms, narcotics, and drones along the Punjab border, following specific intelligence inputs from BSF sources.

According to the press release, in the first operation near the village of Daoke in the Amritsar district, a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered along with a pistol and a magazine from a harvested field.

In another operation near the village of Wan in the Tarn Taran district, a packet of suspected heroin (550 grams) was recovered.

Later in the day, a third operation recovered another damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Rattankhurd, Amritsar.

These recoveries underscore the relentless efforts of BSF and Punjab Police to foil cross-border smuggling attempts and dismantle networks of anti-national elements.

On Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) at the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons to Bangladesh and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, said an official release.

According to an official BSF release, "On the evening of 22 April 2025, vigilant Jawans from the Border Outpost Nawada of the 119th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle firearms from India to Bangladesh along the International Border in Malda district, West Bengal."

The operation began when the BSF Jawans noticed two suspicious individuals approaching the border.

Upon alerting their colleagues, the jawans warned the smugglers, but as they attempted to flee back into Indian territory, the BSF Jawans gave chase.

However, the smugglers managed to escape, using the low visibility and terrain to their advantage.

An intensive search operation was launched in the area, leading to the discovery of a bag containing 3 pistols, 6 magazines, and 13 rounds of ammunition.

The seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

BSF South Bengal Frontier's Public Relations Officer praised the jawans' alertness and dedication to securing the border, emphasising that the foiled smuggling attempt was made possible only due to their vigilance. (ANI)

