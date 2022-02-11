Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Army troops supported by Indian Air Force on Friday arrested six Pakistani nationals and seized 11 fishing boats from the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj.

The Pakistani boats were spotted during drone surveillance of the area by BSF. "The intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on Thursday in Harami Nalla, Gujarat. The Gujarat Frontier, BSF immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km, as a result, 11 Pakistani fishing boats have been seized so far", said the BSF on Friday.

The BSF had deployed its specialized unit of 'Creek Crocodile Comandos' for the operation. A senior BSF officer on Thursday said that it has been more than 30 hours and the operation is still underway. "There is no chance of Pakistani fishermen could escape from the area," added the officer.

The operation was executed with great synergy and cohesion between BSF, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Gujarat Police and all other security agencies. Inclement weather, extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters had made the task of the troops challenging, but with sheer grit and determination and with great coordination, troops overcame all obstacles in the conduct of the operation.

BSF said, "On February 9, based on Intelligence inputs regarding the intrusion of Pakistani nationals in fishing boats in General Area of Harami Nalla, Bhuj (Gujarat), a search operation was carried out in the creek area launched involving teams of BSF, Indian Army troops and Indian Air Force."

The BSF said that the questioning of the apprehended Pakistani nationals is on and all escape routes have been effectively plugged and a massive combing operation is still in progress. (ANI)

