Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Additional Director General of the BSF Eastern Command, Sonali Mishra, visited the insurgency-affected border areas of Tripura on Thursday to review operational preparedness and boost the morale of troops.

Accompanied by Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, IG BSF Tripura Frontier, Mishra visited the Border Outpost (BOP) H M Para and SPB Neelkanth, where development work has faced objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

She received briefings from the commandants of 126 Bn and 122 Bn BSF on the operational challenges and preparedness of their troops.

Addressing the BSF personnel, BSF Eastern Command, ADG, Sonali Mishra emphasised the importance of both mental and physical well-being. She encouraged them to incorporate millet into their daily diet for its nutritional benefits and praised their tireless efforts in safeguarding the borders and curbing trans-border crimes.

A cultural program performed by children from the village of M K Para livened up the atmosphere, and Sonali Mishra distributed essential items as part of the BSF's civic action programme.

She also witnessed a demonstration on "accidental fire" preparedness and planted a fruit sapling at the BOP. Later, at the BSF Battalion HQ Maharanichera, she observed a demonstration of the Multi-Ambush Threat Signal System (MTS).

Back at the Frontier HQ in Agartala, Sonali Mishra also took a tour of the Salbagan campus and participated in a Sainik Sammelan (soldier's meet) followed by a Barakhana (communal meal). (ANI)

