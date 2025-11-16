Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a series of successful anti-smuggling operations, the vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled multiple cross-border attempts and apprehended 02 smugglers, recovering 02 drones and 08 packets of heroin across different sectors of the Punjab border.

After detecting a suspected aerial movement, alert BSF troops recovered one DJI Mavic, four Pro drones, along with one packet of heroin (Gross weight: 508 gm) from agricultural fields near the village Barreke, Ferozepur, as per BSF PRO.

In another incident, acting on a technical alert, BSF troops conducted a swift search and recovered one DJI Mavic, three Classic drones from fields near the village Kamal Wala, Ferozepur.

A joint operation launched on BSF intelligence input with ANTF Amritsar led to the apprehension of two smugglers and the recovery of two packets of heroin (Gross weight: 1.108 kg) near the village Dhanoe Khurd. The arrested smugglers hail from the village of Ratan, Amritsar.

In another early-morning operation, acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, BSF troops recovered five packets of heroin (Gross weight: 2.660 kg) from fields adjacent to the village of Rai, Amritsar.

These swift, coordinated and intelligence-driven actions once again highlight the high alertness, operational precision and commitment of BSF troops in thwarting the designs of cross-border narco-terror networks.

Earlier, in a significant breakthrough on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended an armed smuggler and recovered over 11 kg of heroin during an intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur sector.

According to a BSF official statement, the operation was launched on Saturday following reliable inputs from the force's intelligence wing regarding suspicious activity near the depth area of DBN Road. BSF intelligence staff apprehended an individual moving suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village.

The suspect, a resident of Chheherta in Amritsar, was found carrying "01 pistol with a magazine, 01 live round, one mobile phone, and Rs 4,210.

During sustained questioning, the individual pointed out a location where BSF troops conducted a detailed search. The force recovered "01 motorcycle and 04 large packets of suspected heroin, collectively weighing 11.08 kgs (including packing)."(ANI)

