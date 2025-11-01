Amritsar, November 1: Border Security Force troops foiled multiple attempts of drone-based cross-border smuggling along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar on Thursday. As per an official statement, in the morning hours, acting on precise intelligence input, the alert BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin (Gross weight- 569 grams) from farming fields near the village of Dhariwal. Illuminating strips attached to the packet suggest a drone dropping.

"Consequent upon observation of a drone movement and activation of technical counter measures, BSF troops *recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with *01 packet of heroin (Gross weight- 560 grams) from fields near village Bharopal", a release said. Later in the day, a meticulous search by vigilant troops led to the recovery of One DJI Mavic Air three drone along with one packet of heroin (Gross weight- 546 grams) from the area of village Bhindi Khurd. BSF To Roll Out New Climate-Adapted Uniforms: Border Security Force Personnel To Don Newly Designed Garments Designed for Enhanced Comfort and Efficiency.

"Yet another search operation today resulted in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to the village of Roranwala Khurd. The series of recoveries demonstrates the relentless efforts, technological prowess and resolute commitment of BSF in preventing cross-border smuggling attempts on the Punjab border", as stated in a release.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered around 5.3 kilograms of a heroin-like substance during a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the RS Pura sector. BSF Comes with Decision Support System to Strengthen Operational Efficiency.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chiter Pal termed it a "big achievement," stating that the forces successfully foiled the attempts of the neighbouring country to push contraband across the border. He mentioned that an investigation is going into the matter, following which more details will be revealed. "We conducted a joint operation here and this is a big catch. We have been successful in stopping the neighbouring country. We will investigate this and get more details. Around 5 kgs have been recovered from here," he said.

