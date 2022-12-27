Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], December 27 (ANI): A BSF personnel was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday night for protesting against the circulation of an objectionable video of his daughter, the Chaklasi police said, adding that they have arrested all seven accused in the case.

The incident took place on December 24 when a BSF jawan, Meljibhai Vaghela, went to the house of a 15-year-old boy and complained to his family members that he was circulating an objectionable video of his daughter online.

It was alleged that the boy, identified as Shailesh aka Sunil Jadav of Vanipura village of Nadiad tehsil, made a video of the jawan's daughter and later circulated it online.

The video allegedly went viral a few days ago.

Police said Vaghela went there with his son Navdeep and wife Manjulaben Meljibhai Vaghela to confront the 15-year-old for leaking his daughter's video.

While Shailesh was away at the time, his family members were at home, the police informed.

"When my parents and brother went to speak to the boy, who made the video viral, some people came from behind and hit my father on the head with sharp weapons. He died on the spot," Pratik Meljibhai Vaghela, son of the deceased BSF personnel, said.

"My brother received injuries to the head and my mother was also beaten up. The incident took place on December 24," Pratik added.

It was alleged that a total of seven people attacked the BSF jawan and his family members with lethal weapons, resulting in his death while his son Navdeep suffered a severe head injury and is undergoing treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

The deceased jawan was posted in the BSF's 56 Mahesana camp.

"The seven alleged attackers were arrested. The BSF jawan, Meljibhai Vaghela, visited the home of Shailesh Jadav, who allegedly made a video of his daughter, in Chaklasi village of Nadiad on December 24," Nadiad DSP VR Bajpai said.

"As Meljibhai Vaghela, along with his son and relatives, reached Shailesh's home, a fight broke out between them, and the accused's father Dinesh Jadav, uncle Arvind Jadav and other family members attacked him. He died on the spot. His son was injured and rushed to hospital," the DSP added.

Manjulaben Meljibhai Vaghela, the wife of the deceased jawan, filed an FIR at the Chaklasi police station.

A case was registered under sections 302, 307, 323, 504, 143, 147 and 149 of IPC.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

