Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): A delegation led by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will seek an appointment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to withdraw the notification for extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The decision came after the conclusion of the all-party meeting called by Channi on Monday to discuss the extension of BSF jurisdiction. Channi-led delegation of all political parties will meet the Prime Minister following the appointment.

As per a statement issued by the Punjab government, "At an all-party meeting in Chandigarh today, it was decided to seek an appointment from the PM so as to enable the Punjab CM to lead a delegation of all political parties to urge him to withdraw the contentious notification for extending the jurisdiction of BSF."

Earlier in the day, leaders from various political parties were seen arriving at Punjab Bhawan for the meeting.

The main opposition party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was represented by Bhagwant Mann and Aman Arora whereas Daljit Cheema and Chandumajra represented Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) representatives.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal were among those who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP's Punjab unit decided to boycott the meeting stating that there is no conflict between the BSF and the state police. (ANI)

