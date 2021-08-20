North 24 Parganas (West Bengal), August 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 15 Bangladeshi nationals here while illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border on Thursday from different places.

All these Bangladeshi nationals were trying to cross the International Boundary from the area of Border Outpost Hakimpur under 112 Battalion, Border Out Post Ghojadanga under 153 Battalion, and Border Out Post Samshernagar under 118 Battalion.

Also Read | India Seals Deal with Russia to Procure AK-103 Series of Assault Rifles for Indian Army.

"On August 19, 2021, in the area of Sector Kolkata on the International Border, BSF troops apprehended 15 Bangladeshi nationals from different places while crossing the border illegally," said the BSF in a statement.

Some of the apprehended Bangladeshis were coming to India and some were trying to exfiltrate, read the statement.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Youngster Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Updating His Bank Details.

The apprehended Bangladeshi nationals include 14 men as well as one woman, who have been identified as Manirul Islam Ghazi, Mamoon Ghazi, Meeta Sardar (woman aged 42 years), Sedul Islam Raju, Masoom Bila, Rijul Islam, Sakeem Mola, Rebul Islam, Mohammad Islam Hassan, Mamun Ghazi, Alameen Ghazi, Manto Molla, Mohd Safirul Islam, Mohd Naseer Shaik and Mohd Ronnie Mia.

During the initial interrogation, all have declared themselves to be citizens of Bangladesh.

"Some of these persons were trying to come to India in search of work and some were going from India to Bangladesh to meet their families," the BSF mentioned.

"All of them were trying to cross the International Boundary illegally that the Border Security Force troops apprehended them all", the security force said.

BSF officials said that some of these Bangladeshis were crossing the border with the help of a tout.

All the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals have been handed over to the concerned Police Station along with all their belongings.

The Commanding Officers of 112 Battalion, 153 Battalion and 118 Battalion expressed happiness over the achievements of their men. As a result of 15 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended, stating that this has been possible only because of the alertness displayed by the troops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)