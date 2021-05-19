Jammu, May 18 (PTI) A Pakistani national was arrested in injured condition after the BSF foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night, officials said.

This is the second infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in the past fortnight. Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5.

"A Pakistani national was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB under the cover of darkness and was challenged by the Indian border guards," an official said.

He said BSF fired a few rounds, resulting in a bullet injury to the intruder in his back.

The intruder was arrested and was being treated for the bullet injury at a BSF hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)